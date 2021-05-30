Idavoll Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $153,074.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $14.61 million and $153,074.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00056529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.00313247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00194677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.86 or 0.00835419 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,546,612 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.