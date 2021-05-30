IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.11.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.
In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,817. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $663.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.91. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
