IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,817. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $663.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.91. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.