IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the April 29th total of 87,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEC opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IEC Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). IEC Electronics had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 554,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 203,809 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 60,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the period. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IEC Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

