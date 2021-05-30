IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the April 29th total of 87,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IEC opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IEC Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42.
IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). IEC Electronics had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.32%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded IEC Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
IEC Electronics Company Profile
IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.
