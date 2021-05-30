II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IIVI. B. Riley raised II-VI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.79.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. II-VI has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $693,430.00. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,007,310. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

