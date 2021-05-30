iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of iliad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS ILIAY opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. iliad has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

