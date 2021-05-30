Illuvium (ILV) Market Cap Hits $36.50 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $36.50 million and $377,793.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $55.97 or 0.00158457 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00056478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00305925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00190613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.16 or 0.00821457 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,182 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

