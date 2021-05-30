IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the April 29th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IMPACT Silver stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. 162,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,492. IMPACT Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company also owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.