IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the April 29th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
IMPACT Silver stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. 162,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,492. IMPACT Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.
About IMPACT Silver
Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.