Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Impinj alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PI. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

PI opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,546 shares of company stock worth $241,190 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 114.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 66.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 192,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.