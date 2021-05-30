IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives $8.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMV shares. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get IMV alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 4,036.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,777. IMV has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $164.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.53.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.