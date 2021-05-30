IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $53.64 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

