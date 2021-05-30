IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,130 Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

MSEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of MSEX opened at $85.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.