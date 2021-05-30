IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 211,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 8,928 shares of company stock valued at $199,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.30. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

