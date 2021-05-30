IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $405,000 in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,652 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Archrock by 1,325.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Archrock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 152,410 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Archrock by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 30,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Archrock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AROC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.77 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $363,486.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

