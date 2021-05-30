IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $406,000 in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in California Water Service Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in California Water Service Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in California Water Service Group by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in California Water Service Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,761 shares of company stock worth $100,408 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWT opened at $56.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

