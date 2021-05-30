IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Insperity by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,079.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,519 shares of company stock worth $3,838,257 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average is $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

