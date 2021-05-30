IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $23,686,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,192,000 after purchasing an additional 365,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 233,719 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $2,189,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 114,187 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

