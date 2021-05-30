Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 127,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $94.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.82 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.