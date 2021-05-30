Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.33

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.33 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 60.60 ($0.79). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 199,858 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of £136.93 million and a PE ratio of 75.00.

About Inland Homes (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of domestic buildings; and letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 11,045 plots, as well as 1,302 partnership homes and 415 private homes under construction.

