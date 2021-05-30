Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 4.23% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJUL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $24.42 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10.

