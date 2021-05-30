Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 1.26% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 77,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter.

BOCT stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

See Also: retirement calculator

