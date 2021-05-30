Insider Buying: Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) CEO Buys $42,000.00 in Stock

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) CEO John Bencich purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $42,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). Equities research analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACHV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

