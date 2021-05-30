Insider Buying: KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR) Insider Buys 41,666 Shares of Stock

KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR) insider Dominic White purchased 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £7,499.88 ($9,798.64).

Shares of KCR opened at GBX 15.02 ($0.20) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.41. KCR Residential REIT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32.50 ($0.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Get KCR Residential REIT alerts:

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for KCR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.