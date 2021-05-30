Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells 8,441 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $245,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $100,251.06.

Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

AC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 10.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.