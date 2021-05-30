Insider Selling: BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew J. Herning also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew J. Herning sold 417 shares of BTRS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $5,120.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.30. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

