Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 2,061 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:EW opened at $95.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.69. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

