Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Sells $755,512.52 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

