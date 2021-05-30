Insider Selling: Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GPRE stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.