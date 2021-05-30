Insider Selling: New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Director Sells 3,078 Shares of Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $43.94.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,891,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,688,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,142,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

