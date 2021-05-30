Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $334,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTRK opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 2.34. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ontrak by 118.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

OTRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.