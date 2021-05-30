Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Major Shareholder Sells $4,175,550.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $4,175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RVMD stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

