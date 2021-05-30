Insider Selling: Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) SVP Sells $283,150.00 in Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) SVP Rodney Jackson sold 5,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $283,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rodney Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rexnord alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of Rexnord stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $38,256.82.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.