Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the April 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IPCIF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. 6,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,594. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.