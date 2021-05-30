Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $612.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will report sales of $612.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $614.30 million and the lowest is $610.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $539.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,546,290.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,343,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,698,188.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,547 shares of company stock valued at $65,630,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

