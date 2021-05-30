Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITRK. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,690 ($74.34).

LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,428 ($70.92) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,172 ($67.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.76 billion and a PE ratio of 35.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £168.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,475.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total value of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91). Also, insider Andre Lacroix bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, for a total transaction of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

