Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $465.00.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $439.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.13. The firm has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit has a 12-month low of $274.19 and a 12-month high of $445.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

