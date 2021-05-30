Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $474.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INTU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $462.08.

INTU stock opened at $439.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $414.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.13. Intuit has a 52-week low of $274.19 and a 52-week high of $445.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

