Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

ISBC stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.