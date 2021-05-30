Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Position Reduced by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.