Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPSEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $25.82. 594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.17. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.5877 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.