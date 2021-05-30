IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,952. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 114.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $244.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

