iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 59.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28,473.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,581,000 after buying an additional 16,855,323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156,462,766.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,693,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,249,000 after buying an additional 4,693,883 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,346,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,103,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

