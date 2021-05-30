iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 218.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,253 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 707,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 352,251 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 542.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 59,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

