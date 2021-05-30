iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Down 48.6% in May

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the April 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,813 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 533,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,490 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EWZS opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

