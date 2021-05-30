iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Increased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bank of The West owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $17,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $54.87. 43,730,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,069,813. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

