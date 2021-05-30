iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

