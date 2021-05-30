iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 100.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,812 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 305,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 91,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWW opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $48.26.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

