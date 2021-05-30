iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 237.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 615,740 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,536,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 680.8% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,817,000 after buying an additional 281,864 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,513,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 242,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,901,000 after buying an additional 198,626 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $92.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

