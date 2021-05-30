iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Decreased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.2% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

IWO traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $298.14. 422,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.95. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.33 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

