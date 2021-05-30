iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Increased by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

