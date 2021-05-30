Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISOLF remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 231,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,380. Isodiol International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
Isodiol International Company Profile
Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Isodiol International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isodiol International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.